Damaging winds, possible isolated tornadoes threaten Beaufort County today

Meteorologists are warning Lowcountry residents to prepare for severe weather starting Tuesday afternoon, with threats including flash flooding, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Emily Timpte, meteorologist at NWS Charleston, said Beaufort County should expect the brunt of the storm from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, but the threat for severe weather continues through Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.