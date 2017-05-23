Damaging winds, possible isolated tor...

Damaging winds, possible isolated tornadoes threaten Beaufort County today

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Meteorologists are warning Lowcountry residents to prepare for severe weather starting Tuesday afternoon, with threats including flash flooding, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Emily Timpte, meteorologist at NWS Charleston, said Beaufort County should expect the brunt of the storm from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, but the threat for severe weather continues through Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Beaufort County was issued at May 24 at 11:00AM EDT

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,244,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC