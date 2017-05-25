Conroy Center's Community Poetry Reading at Grace Chapel
Beaufort, SC - In partnership with historic Grace Chapel AME Church, the Pat Conroy Conroy Literary Center will present a community poetry reading featuring eight talented writers from South Carolina, representing Palmetto State natives and newcomers alike. To be held on Thursday, June 8, "Poetry of Place" will explore our inherent connectivity to a sense of place, be that home or elsewhere, real or imagined.
