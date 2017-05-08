Beaufort Memorial announces new name for women's imaging services

The spa-like outpatient center where many Beaufort-area women receive their annual mammograms has a new name: Beaufort Memorial Breast Health Center. The name change was prompted by the center's recent designation as an Accredited Breast Center by the American College of Surgeons' National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers following a rigorous onsite evaluation and review of the hospital's facilities, protocols and performance.

