Beaufort man in wheelchair recovering after being struck by pickup truck in restaurant lot

A Beaufort man in a wheelchair was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a Trask Parkway restaurant on Friday by a driver who offered to take him to the hospital, later brought him lunch and left his last name and phone number, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. The driver of the pickup truck said he didn't see the man in the New Jade parking lot and struck him, running over his foot, according to the report.

