Beaufort City Council unanimously approves fire station, Port Royal's decision up next
Residents of Port Royal and Beaufort could be seeing a new fire station in the area after both town and city councils brought the proposal to their agendas. $400,000, that's how much the Town of Port Royal and City of Beaufort pay the Burton Fire District to serve the Castle Rock area.
