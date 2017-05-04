Are taxpayers getting the best deal on new fire station proposal?

Plans to build a new fire station along a growing corridor of northern Beaufort County are getting pushback from some who say the proposal should have gone to public bid to ensure taxpayers get the best deal. Beaufort and Port Royal administrators say the proposed 30-year lease agreement with property owner Scott Chapman and developer Sam Levin to build the new facility - without opening the project to competition - is within the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.