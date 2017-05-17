A moth for mom: A familiar Beaufort name will forever be attached to this unique gift
Steve Mix, a lepidopterist and former owner of the Butterfly Shop in Beaufort, explains how to tell a moth from a butterfly. Steve Mix wanted to thank his mother, Lin Mix, for supporting his quirky hobby throughout the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC