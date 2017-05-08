A Harriet Tubman monument will be erected in Beaufort May 27
While most of us can easily conjure up an image of the inimitable Underground Railroad champion Harriet Tubman, many don't know that Tubman spent time in Beaufort during the Civil War as a soldier and scout. To honor Tubman's time in the Lowcountry, former South Carolina General Assembly member Rev.
