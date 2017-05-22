5 Beaufort Cottages for Sale That We'...

5 Beaufort Cottages for Sale That We'd Love to Call Home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Southern Accents

What is it about Lowcountry homes that we love so much? Maybe it's the salty-air breeze. It could be the wide front porches made for sipping a cold glass of sweet tea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Beaufort County was issued at May 23 at 10:51AM EDT

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC