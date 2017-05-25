2 Beaufort County pools to close early for high school graduations

The Battery Creek indoor pool will close at 5 p.m. June 1, and the Beaufort indoor pool will close at 5 p.m. June 2. We've got you covered if you're looking for box scores and other late sports results that missed the printed newspaper because of early deadlines. One option is to click the icons above for sports scores and stats from our partners at Stats.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.