$14K in equipment, trailer stolen overnight Sunday in Beaufort
Nearly $14,000 worth of construction equipment and the trailer carrying it were stolen from a Wilson Drive home in Beaufort overnight Sunday. An unlocked utility trailer and various tools inside had a total estimated value of $13,959, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.
