Work begins on 'Big Chill,' 'Great Santini' house in SC

Restoration has begun on the South Carolina home that was the setting of "The Big Chill" and "The Great Santini." The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports the Tidalholm property in Beaufort recently sold for $1.76 million to John Tashjian, a New York City developer.

