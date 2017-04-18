Wanted: The shells from your oyster roasts

Millions of oysters are consumed each year, but the efforts that go into making sure the tasty marine animals can survive and make it to one's kitchen for their steaming or grilling pleasure often go unnoticed. Since the last major oyster cannery, located on Lady's Island, closed in mid '80s, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has struggled to maintain enough shells to sustain the state's oyster habitats.

