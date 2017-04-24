USCB to hold commencement Friday

Belle S. Wheelan, the first woman and African-American president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, will deliver the keynote address at the University of South Carolina Beaufort commencement at 6 p.m. Friday. Wheelan's career in education spans more than 40 years and includes roles as college president and secretary of education in Virginia.

