USCB to hold commencement Friday
Belle S. Wheelan, the first woman and African-American president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, will deliver the keynote address at the University of South Carolina Beaufort commencement at 6 p.m. Friday. Wheelan's career in education spans more than 40 years and includes roles as college president and secretary of education in Virginia.
