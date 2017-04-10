USCB seniors to show off their work a...

USCB seniors to show off their work at exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Island Packet

USCB's Fine Arts Department will present Attraversiamo: Senior Exhibition 2017 from April 17-27 at the Sea Islands Center Gallery, 1106 Carteret St. in Beaufort, according to a news release. The artists will present their work in a closing reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 27 with artists' talks beginning at 6:30.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC