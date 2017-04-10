USCB seniors to show off their work at exhibit

USCB's Fine Arts Department will present Attraversiamo: Senior Exhibition 2017 from April 17-27 at the Sea Islands Center Gallery, 1106 Carteret St. in Beaufort, according to a news release. The artists will present their work in a closing reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 27 with artists' talks beginning at 6:30.

