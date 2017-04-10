'They set out to destroy me'; Spencer...

'They set out to destroy me'; Spencer Collier opens up about Bentley

Thursday

'They set out to destroy me'; Spencer Collier opens up about Ben - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports Collier's attorney Kenny Mendelsohn called Bentley a "crook" and said he doesn't think he'll be able to escape civil suit. The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.

