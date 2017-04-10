Study: Roundabouts, medians, more connectivity could help Ladya s Island traffic

Could adding new roundabouts , medians, turn lanes, and connections between side streets and main thoroughfares help ease traffic on Lady's Island? The city of Beaufort contracted last year with engineering and consulting firms Ward Edwards and Stantec for a traffic study focused on the Sea Island Parkway corridor from the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge to the Chowan Creek Bridge. The community has been at the center of traffic and development questions because of commercial and residential growth, as well as Beaufort's recent annexations of property along the parkway.

