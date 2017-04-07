Santa Elena History Center unveils model of colonial fort
The Santa Elena History Center has unveiled a three-dimensional model of a fort built in 1577 on Parris Island. Archaeologists Chester DePratter and Victor Thompson discovered Fort San Marcos' former location at the historic Santa Elena site last year.
