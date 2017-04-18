rue21 announces 400 store closures, but are the Beaufort County locations safe?
Teen clothing retailer rue21 announced Saturday the company would close about one-third of its stores, roughly 400 locations, across the country and concentrate on online sales, according to The Associated Press. On the company's Facebook page, a post states this compromise "was a difficult but necessary decision" and reassured customers they could still shop online at rue21.com and remaining locations.
