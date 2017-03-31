PEARLS' Girls of Hampton County Making a Difference in Girls' Lives
PEARLS'Girls was established in 2011 by a task force of caring PEARLS of Hampton County members. PEARLS' Girls is a group of fifth and sixth grade Hampton County students who are mentored until their graduation and entrance into the world, as confident and prepared young women.
