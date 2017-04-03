Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas and Design for Your Beach House

Warm summer days belong to the beach - to playing in the sand, soaking up the sun, and splashing in the surf - but breezy summer nights? Well, those belong to chasing sunsets, dining al fresco , and cozying up under the stars with a cocktail a or two. Transform your backyard into the ultimate aprA s-beach gathering place with an outdoor fire pit, where your friends and family can kick back, catch up, and stay warm long after the sun goes down.

