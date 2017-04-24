Original Gullah Festival gets $10K boost from Beaufort County
The Original Gullah Festival , held every May in Beaufort, got a last-minute cash injection earlier this week courtesy of Beaufort County. Members of the Beaufort County Council's Finance Committee have authorized the county to chip in $10,000 to help expand the festival and highlight the national monument to the Reconstruction Era established earlier this year by former President Barack Obama.
