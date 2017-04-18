Notice any big boats in Beaufort today? Here's the story

Ever wonder what the ships that Christopher Columbus sailed on looked like in person? Here's your chance! The NiA a and Pinta are docked in Beaufort at the Downtown Marina and open to the public from Thursday, April 20, 2017, to April 25. Kat Wilson, the first mate, explains why you should check them out! Planned bridge maintenance by the SC Department of Transportation on Woods Memorial Bridge will start at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. The DOT will reduce the bridge to one lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.