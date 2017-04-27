Mobile app launched for downtown Beau...

Mobile app launched for downtown Beaufort parking

Yesterday Read more: Bluffton Today

A new smartphone application lets people use their phones to pay for parking in about 500 spaces in downtown Beaufort. The app works with iPhone, Android and Windows phones and is a big step in convenience, City Manager Bill Prokop said in a news release.

