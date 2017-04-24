Missing Beaufort man found in Kansas,...

Missing Beaufort man found in Kansas, charged with failure to register as sex offender

Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Island Packet

A missing Beaufort man has been located in Kansas and arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies said. Bryan Sewell , who went missing from his Beaufort home in early April, was arrested Wednesday after a tip led authorities to him in Thomas County, Kansas, according to a Sheriff's Office release.

