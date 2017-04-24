MCAS Air Show reflects value of the F-35 to Beaufort, nation
The Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show reminds us of our community's proud support for America's military, and the importance of our military both to national defense and our local economy. Because of this impact, I led an effort for the South Carolina House and Senate to pass resolutions supporting the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, and our county and city councils have joined us in clearly declaring their approval.
