Mark Sanford plans series of Beaufort County events on Tuesday
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-SC, will host a town hall in Sun City Hilton Head this morning, one of several public events across Beaufort County on Tuesday. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Pavilion, 114b Sun City Lane and is open to Sun City residents only.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC