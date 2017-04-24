Looking to build a home? This Beaufort neighborhood is expanding
The Shadow Moss community is expanding near Robert Smalls Parkway. And 20 families in recent weeks have committed to building new homes in the neighborhood, according to homebuilding buisness Centex.
