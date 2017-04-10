Lawn tools go missing from sheds, yard in northern Beaufort County
Over $2,000 worth of yard equipment was reported stolen in the northern portion of the county on Friday and Saturday. The six items were stolen from four homes - three on Lady's Island and one in Beaufort, according to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reports.
