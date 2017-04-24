Ladya s Island car accident damages b...

Ladya s Island car accident damages bridge, but no injuries

A Friday evening car accident on the McTeer Bridge on Lady's Island Drive shut down traffic on one side of the bridge for half an hour and caused significant damage to the bridge's guard rail, but no injuries were reported, according to a City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal Fire Department news release. Ladys Island - Saint Helena Engine 220 and Lady's Island - Saint Helena Battalion 22 arrived to the single-vehicle car accident and reported "heavy damage," the release said.

