Jennifer Gould KeilGrand mansion from 'The Big Chill' finally sells 0:0

John Tashjian, a founder and principal at Centurion Real Estate Partners - and a developer of Battery Park City's River & Warren condo - paid $1.76 million for a historic home in Beaufort, S.C., known as Tidalholm. The 7,400-square-foot property, which was asking $4.5 million in 2013, was the setting for films including "The Big Chill" and "The Great Santini."

