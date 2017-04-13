Jennifer Gould KeilGrand mansion from 'The Big Chill' finally sells 0:0
John Tashjian, a founder and principal at Centurion Real Estate Partners - and a developer of Battery Park City's River & Warren condo - paid $1.76 million for a historic home in Beaufort, S.C., known as Tidalholm. The 7,400-square-foot property, which was asking $4.5 million in 2013, was the setting for films including "The Big Chill" and "The Great Santini."
