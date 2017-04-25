'I know I'm going to die,' says Union...

'I know I'm going to die,' says Union County man moments after storm flips mobile home

'I know I'm going to die,' says Union County man moments after s - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday. A fatality was reported after a mobile home flipped on Eaves Road near Whitmire Highway around 3:30 p.m. Sheriff David Taylor said a coroner was dispatched to the scene.

