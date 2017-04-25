Hopeful Horizons displays flags for awareness
In honor of April being Child Abuse Prevention & Sexual Assault Awareness month, Hopeful Horizons, our local child advocacy, domestic violence, and rape crisis center is exhibiting their "Flag Awareness Display" to visually represent clients who received services from Hopeful Horizons in 2016. Last year, Hopeful Horizons provided children's advocacy, domestic violence, and rape crisis services for 1,495 survivors.
