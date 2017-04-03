Gullah Geechee Visitors Center opening Saturday in Beaufort
Marquetta Goodwine, also known as Queen Quet of the Gullah Geechee Nation, will be at the grand opening of the Gullah Geechee Visitors Center in Beaufort Saturday to talk about her culture. File Photo Marquetta Goodwine, also known as Queen Quet of the Gullah Geechee Nation, will be at the grand opening of the Gullah Geechee Visitors Center in Beaufort Saturday to talk about her culture.
