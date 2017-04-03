Gullah/Geechee Visitors Center offers information on Beaufort County's African-American heritage

Fresh on the heels of the announcement of a Beaufort County National Monument to the Reconstruction-era, the Gullah/Geechee Visitor's Center in Beaufort celebrated its grand opening on April 8, 2017. Here, owner Kenneth Hodges talks about the center and its purpose, and Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, offers a welcome in the Gullah language and in English.

