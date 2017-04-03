Gullah/Geechee Visitors Center offers...

Gullah/Geechee Visitors Center offers information on Beaufort County's African-American heritage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Island Packet

Fresh on the heels of the announcement of a Beaufort County National Monument to the Reconstruction-era, the Gullah/Geechee Visitor's Center in Beaufort celebrated its grand opening on April 8, 2017. Here, owner Kenneth Hodges talks about the center and its purpose, and Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, offers a welcome in the Gullah language and in English.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,247 • Total comments across all topics: 280,154,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC