Fire officials describe string of fires as "too close for comfort"
The Burton Fire District responded to seven fires yesterday, four of which were outdoor fires that occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Burton Fire officials say that these fires resulted from residents who failed to follow the Beaufort County Outdoor Burn Ordinance. Several of these fires were burning in an unsafe manner.
