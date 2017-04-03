Fire officials describe string of fir...

Fire officials describe string of fires as "too close for comfort"

The Burton Fire District responded to seven fires yesterday, four of which were outdoor fires that occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Burton Fire officials say that these fires resulted from residents who failed to follow the Beaufort County Outdoor Burn Ordinance. Several of these fires were burning in an unsafe manner.

