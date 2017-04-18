Customers serve a scalding hot soupa ...

Customers serve a scalding hot soupa lawsuit to Beaufort sushi restaurant

Two Beaufort County residents have filed suit against Sake House Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Beaufort for negligence and negligent supervision, alleging a waiter at the restaurant spilled "scalding hot soup" on them. Customers Karen Ramsey and Darielle Kinloch said they were served "scalding hot soup, food and beverages" at Sake House on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort in October 2015.

