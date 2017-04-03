Can genetics help doctors diagnose au...

Can genetics help doctors diagnose autism earlier?

Dillon Gray, the lead coordinator and instructor for the Outreach Education Program with Greenwood Genetic Center, talks about the future of genetics and how advancements in the field may change how we diagnose autism. Gray came to Beaufort with the center's mobile Gene Lab on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, to conduct labs with advanced placement students at Beaufort High School.

