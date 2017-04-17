Burton Fire works busy Easter weekend with 2 fires, 4 car accidents
Burton Firefighters worked a busy Easter weekend as they responded to the scenes of four car accidents and two building fires. The four different car accidents did cause delays in traffic and sent three people to Beaufort Memorial Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.
