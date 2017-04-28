Blue Angels jet in to MCAS Beaufort for this weekend's air show
Michelle Flores/Bluffton Today The Blue Angels landed at MCAS Beaufort on Thursday morning ahead of this weekend's air show. Michelle Flores/Bluffton Today It was Admiral Chester Nimitz's vision to create a flight exhibition team to raise the public's interest in aviation and boost morale, and in 1946 the Blue Angels were born.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC