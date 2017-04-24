Beaufort, Port Royal again to consider lease for new fire station

Beaufort and Port Royal officials will try again Monday on a possible vote authorizing a new fire station in a growing area of northern Beaufort County. Decision-makers will consider a new fire service agreement between the municipalities and whether to enter a 30-year lease for a new fire station on Robert Smalls Parkway during a joint council meeting at 6 p.m. at Beaufort City Hall, 1911 Boundary Street.

