Beaufort Police identify crime hot spots and have a plan to cool them off

Two hot spot areas and three priority crime types have been identified in Beaufort, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release. The hot spots for crime and traffic collisions have been identified as the areas between Ribaut, Waddell, Battery Creek and Mossy Oaks roads and the area north of Boundary Street between Sycamore and Rogers streets, according to the release.

