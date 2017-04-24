A real footlifter -- The Parris Islan...

A real footlifter -- The Parris Island Marine Band performs in Beaufort

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Island Packet

At its Lowcountry Concert on April 23, 2017 at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort, the Parris Island Marine Band performs "The Footlifter," a march by Henry Fillmore. These are some of the planes and performers that will be giving aerial demonstrations on April 29-30, 2017 during the MCAS Beaufort Air Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) Apr 17 Bobby 5
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC