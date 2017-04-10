a Big Chilla house sold; renovations underway
Following its recent sale for $1.76 million, restoration has already started on the historic Tidalholm property in Beaufort, famous as the setting of "The Big Chill" and "The Great Santini." Minor work, such as removing overgrown trees, started in recent days on the property purchased by John C. Tashjian, a New York City developer, said Beekman Webb, a Beaufort construction contractor hired to renovate the home.
