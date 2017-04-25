25 teams compete in trivia night fund...

25 teams compete in trivia night fundraiser

12 hrs ago

More than 250 people attended the second annual William Trask and Holly Konoza Trivia Night fundraiser on April 1 in support of Beaufort Young Life, an organization that serves hundreds of area teens, according to a news release. Honoring Beaufortonians Holly Konoza and William Trask, founders of Beaufort Young Life in 2005, this year's event was the most successful, raising funds through ticket sales, sponsorships and a silent auction.

