What's the difference between civilian court and military court? This Beaufort lawyer answers
Jeff Stephens, a lawyer currently working as a defense attorney who has worked in both military and civilian courts, talks about the differences between the two on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at his office in Beaufort. Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime' Bluffton Township Fire District firefighters pulled two dogs, a cat and a guinea pig from the flames during a Thursday fire at the Lakes at Edgewater Apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Beaufort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beaufort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC