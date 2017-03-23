Well, oopsy. Ironic spelling fail fro...

Well, oopsy. Ironic spelling fail from Beaufort County schools happens in front of the wrong crowd

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Just so you know, I'm going to make some really embarrassing typos in the next few days, because God help the woman who works at a daily newspaper and uses her forum to make fun of another group's very unfortunate typos. On Wednesday night at the Junior Scholars banquet in Beaufort, 149 Beaufort County eighth-graders were given "Certifiates of Acheivement."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaufort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar 3 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Beaufort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaufort Forum Now

Beaufort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaufort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Beaufort, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC