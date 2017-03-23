Well, oopsy. Ironic spelling fail from Beaufort County schools happens in front of the wrong crowd
Just so you know, I'm going to make some really embarrassing typos in the next few days, because God help the woman who works at a daily newspaper and uses her forum to make fun of another group's very unfortunate typos. On Wednesday night at the Junior Scholars banquet in Beaufort, 149 Beaufort County eighth-graders were given "Certifiates of Acheivement."
