Want to make a difference on the Beaufort County school board? Herea s how you can

Absentee voting is now open for the March 28 special election to fill the Beaufort County school board's vacancy in District 3. The county Board of Voter Registration and Elections main office in Beaufort will be open Monday through Friday for voters to cast their ballots in person. The office at 15 John Galt Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with absentee ballots taken through March 27. Ballots also may be cast at the board's Bluffton office at 61B Ulmer Road, but only on Wednesdays.

