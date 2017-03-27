Wal-Mart looks to add new Charleston ...

Wal-Mart looks to add new Charleston area store, remodel two others

Read more: Post and Courier

Wal-Mart will open two new stores in South Carolina this year and could add four others, including a new Neighborhood Market in the Charleston region. Wal-Mart is in the pre-planning phase for a new Neighborhood Market store in the region by January 2018, according to Phil Keene, the company's East Coast marketing representative.

