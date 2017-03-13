Untidy cat leads to Beaufort assistant principala s domestic violence arrest
A Beaufort High School assistant principal is on paid administrative leave following his weekend arrest on a domestic violence charge in which he admitted slapping his wife in the face as an argument escalated. David McIntyre, the school's head of arts, communication and technology, was released from jail Monday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
